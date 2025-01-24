South Mimms on course to get Europe’s largest data centre

Construction of the DC01UK data centre could begin in 2027

If built, DC01UK would be Europe’s largest cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) data centre.

DC01UK is a vehicle of local property developer Andy Brewer, who owns Chiltern Green Energy and Raybridge Corporation. He is backed by Hertfordshire house-builder James Craig, owner/director of Griggs Homes.

Their proposed development will cover two million square feet of space alongside South Mimms Services, where the M25 and A1M motorways intersect. DC01UK will be set in 85 acres of landscaped grounds.

A detailed planning application is expected to be submitted next year, with construction scheduled to being in 2027, for completion in 2030.

Economic projections estimate the construction value of the project at £3.75bn with a year-round generation of £21.4m in business rates once the data centre is operational. The positive economic impact of the data centre would also see the creation of 500 skilled on-site jobs during the construction phase, 200 permanent, skilled jobs once up and running and a further 13,740 indirect jobs, 10,900 of which would be in the southeast.

It is unclear whether Brewer and Craig plan to see the data centre through to construction themselves or to hawk it to new property investors with deeper pockets.

A spokesperson for DC01UK said: “Our plan will put Hertfordshire at the epicentre of the new data centre revolution, as well as creating £3.75bn for the economy during construction and almost 14,000 indirect jobs once operational.”

Hertsmere Borough Council leader Jeremy Newmark said: “This is a momentous development for our borough. Hertsmere has cleared the way to becoming the home of a data centre which will be integral to serving Britain with cutting-edge technology. It’ll be a piece of critical national infrastructure needed for many generations to come.

“The project, which is aligned with the council’s vision, is set to deliver hugely significant growth and economic benefits for the area, creating jobs during and after the construction phase, as well as new businesses. This news clearly reinforces Hertsmere’s status as an extremely attractive location for business and industry, with a reputation that is getting even stronger.

“The data centre will provide critical synergies for our significant local film and TV sector, with three major sets of studios in Borehamwood.

“The government’s AI Opportunities Action Plan, which was announced earlier this month, shows the impact that the AI revolution is likely to have for many years to come and data centres, such as this, will play a major part.

“While outline planning permission has been granted, we will, of course, continue to listen to and engage with residents about these exciting plans as more details are firmed up. As I’ve said before, I’m sure local people will see the massive value this development could bring to our area.”

Telecoms minister Sir Chris Bryant MP said: “Data centres are the beating hearts of this modern age, powering the digital infrastructure that we can no longer live without. That is why I am thrilled to see that Hertsmere Council has granted planning permission to one of the largest data centre projects in Europe. Data centres like this will not only play a pivotal role in our AI Opportunities Action Plan, but drive economic growth through the creation of skilled jobs across the southeast.”

