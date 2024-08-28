Southend business park cleared for expansion

Ipeco has 265,000 sq ft at Airport Business Park Southend

Henry Boot Developments is looking to start construction in the first quarter of 2025 on the next stage of the development that is formally called Airport Business Park Southend, or ABPS.

The gaining of planning consent for the additional 75,000 sq ft across two units comes on the back of the completion of a 140,000 sq ft unit in June. That £15m building is occupied by Ipeco Holdings, one of the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft seating. This more than doubles Ipeco’s manufacturing space at ABPS, less than two years after moving into an initial 124,000 sq ft purpose-built unit.

The next two units at ABPS will be marketed to potential occupiers on a design and build basis.

ABPS is a 52 acre industrial and logistics scheme in Essex, delivered in partnership between Henry Boot Developments and Southend-on-Sea City Council.

Henry Boot chief executive Tim Roberts said: "HBD's practical completion and further expansion at ABPS is testament to the quality and appeal of the premium, purpose-built sites we design and deliver, which are highly sought after by occupiers. We look forward to maintaining our partnership with Southend-on-Sea City Council as Airport Business Park Southend continues to establish itself as a leading industrial and logistics hub in the region, welcoming businesses of all sizes to expand and innovate. Additionally, achieving further planning permission allows us to continue to meet high occupier demand and ease the critical undersupply of industrial space that exists in the Southend area."

