Southern Water names five for £600m framework

Galliford Try revealed yesterday that it has won a place on the £600m framework, as we reported then. We can now report that the other four contractors selected for Southern Water’s non-infrastructure works are Barhale, Binnies UK/WGM Engineering Joint Venture, Bridges Electrical Engineers and Ward & Burke Construction.

The contracts cover medium complexity work on projects at water and wastewater sites. Individual projects and programmes of work will range from £100,000 to £10m+ although most are expected to be in the range £1 to £2m.

Work will include pre-construction survey and investigation, design, civils, process, mechanical, electrical, controls and instrumentation projects, as well as capital asset maintenance schemes.

Southern Water said that it was working with each supplier to mobilise these frameworks, which will start on 1st April 2023 for an initial period of four years with extension options for up to a further four years, laying foundations for supply chain transitions as it moves from the current regulatory period to the next.

Stephen Coleman, head of procurement & commercial finance at Southern Water, said: “We’re delighted to award this new framework agreements to partners who will be responsible for delivering key improvements to our assets in the future. Southern Water has never been investing more in serving our customers and protecting the environment and these frameworks will ensure improvements are delivered efficiently, sustainably and cost-efficiently.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk