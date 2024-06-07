Southern Water names its AMP8 consultants

Representatives of the seven professional services companies recently gathered at Southern Water’s Falmer office near Brighton for a supplier day

Subject to regulatory approval, Southern Water plans to spend £7.8bn in asset management period 8 (AMP8), which runs for five years between 2025 and 2030.

Aecom, Arup, KPMG, Mott MacDonald, Stantec, Turner & Townsend, and WSP/Binnies have all been awarded contracts as part of Southern Water’s professional services framework – one of its three critical frameworks, with capital delivery and network services still to be finalised.

The framework, which runs for an initial five years with the option to extend by another three years, is broken down into three lots:

Asset management support services Programme and project management support services Technical and engineering support services

Southern Water head of procurement Stephen Coleman said he was confident theat all seven firms “will be of huge support to Southern Water”.

He added: “From identifying and designing new nature-based solutions to improve water quality, reduce storm overflows and boost biodiversity, to spearheading best practices in hydraulic modelling, water recycling and digital innovation, projects within this framework will help future-proof our network and enhance our communities across the region.”

