Southwark approves Sellar's student blocks

CGI of the proposed King's Place development [Image: Secchi Smith]

King’s Place is being developed by Sellar Property Group, one of the developers behind the nearby Shard.

As well as 444 student beds in a development rising to 11 storeys at its highest, King’s Place will also have 1,850 sqm of flexible work and retail space, including a corner café on Borough High Street, and a new pocket park to be created on Harper Road.

The one-acre site occupies a location fronting Newington Causeway and Borough High Street.

Morris & Company is the architect, DP9 acted as planning consultant and Savills advised on funding on the scheme.

Sellar chief executive James Sellar said: “King's Place is redefining the design of student accommodation in London in a location with unrivalled connections to world class universities. To deliver exemplar student accommodation, the design focusses on health, well-being and comfort for students - rooms are generous and well lit, with abundant internal and external amenity spaces throughout. This combined with its ease of access to central London make the site the optimum location for student living. The project also furthers our long-term track record of working with and making a positive contribution to Southwark through regenerative developments, adding King’s Place to our successful projects at Shard Quarter and Bermondsey Yards.”

CGI of the proposed King's Place development [Image: Secchi Smith]

Communal space [Image: Morris & Company]

