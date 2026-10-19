SPA opens £900m repairs framework

The SPA recently marked its 10th anniversary

The Refurbishment and Modernisation (RM4S) framework aims to support Scotland’s response to increasing pressures on its existing housing and public building stock. The framework will provide a route to market for refurbishment, modernisation, maintenance and improvement works, helping public sector organisations enhance the condition, safety, quality and performance of their existing assets.

The updated framework represents a significant development from its predecessor, RM3, and includes five additional workstreams designed to improve the efficiency and scope of public sector projects.

These workstreams—damp and mould remediation, aids and adaptations, kitchen supply, stoneworks and reactive repairs—aim to help tackle critical infrastructure issues, particularly across Scotland’s ageing housing stock, and to ensure timely interventions which meet the growing need for safe, modern living spaces.

For this new framework, SPA is seeking contractors for general refurbishment works, including decorators, electricians and joiners. It is also looking to appoint specialist contractors to support the new workstreams, including stonemasons, damp and mould specialists, ground maintenance and external works providers.

In light of legislative changes and an increasing focus on health and safety, RM4 introduces specialist workstreams to address issues such as Scotland’s equivalent of Awaab’s Law, which focuses on the safety of tenants’ living conditions.

The new legislation introduces clear timescales for landlords to investigate reports of damp and mould and commence any required repairs, making the inclusion of dedicated damp and mould workstreams within RM4S particularly timely and relevant.

Interested businesses have until 11 December 2026 to submit their application via SPA’s In-Tend portal.

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