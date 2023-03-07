Spadeoak heads north

The Spadeoak Midlands team

Spadeoak – Aggregate Industries’ specialist civils, sports and surfacing contracting business – has been in business for 45 years but never had an office outside of the south region before.

Managing director Kevin Murgatroyd said: “Being based in Buckinghamshire for the past 45 years, Spadeoak has carved out a strong name for itself across the south of England, where we consistently offer our high-quality contracting services to civils projects, an array of grassroots and professional sports venues and non-highways surfacing works.

Following consultation with clients, we have identified a real market for our services in the midlands and the opportunity to support our clients in a closer proximity to major projects for 2023, and opening us up to more customers in the northwest, northeast and Wales. By opening a secondary office in Leicestershire, we are able to provide greater logistical access to these regions, and the ability to provide better cost-efficiencies, faster turnaround time, and our outstanding levels of customer service, which we’ve always delivered across the south.”

