Speedy consolidates its powered access

The move follows Speedy’s £21.5m acquisition of Lifterz last year, and the 2017 purchase of Prolift and Platform Sales & Hire.

These businesses have now been merged and standardised into a single entity, Speedy Powered Access, which operates a fleet of more than 8,500 machines from 11 specialist powered access depots across the UK.

Speedy says the restructure is central to its aim of providing an industry leading simple, standardised service for its powered access customers.

In addition to core equipment hire, the new business will also provide training, fleet sales, and maintenance packages to give customers a full end-to-end powered access service.

Speedy is also investing in new kit, including 100 new Hauloutte Star 10 mast booms.

As part of the shake-up, Speedy Powered Access has hired Marc Johnson as head of engineering – he previously worked for Riwal and Nationwide Platforms; and David Burns from AFI as regional manager for the southeast.

Andy Briggs, managing director of Speedy Powered Access, said: “We’ve made a number of strategic investments in powered access recently and grown our offering into a major specialism that complements Speedy’s wider equipment and services business.

“The launch of the new national brand combines the wealth of expertise with our vast fleet to deliver an industry leading simple, standardised, end-to-end service for our customers across the UK.

“With hire, sales, asset servicing and training provision, we now provide a one-stop-shop with the expertise of a trusted specialist powered access supplier, coupled with the service level and availability of a large national networked business.”

