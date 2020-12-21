Speedy brings tool hire into more B&Q stores

The trial started in July 2020 with Speedy concessions now at nine B&Q stores: Trafford Park, Stockport, West Thurrock, Beckton, Roneo Corner, Yeading, New Malden, Gillingham and Darnley. A further five outlets are scheduled to open in January.

The concessions, typically about 90 sqm in size, give B&Q retail and trade customers the option to hire equipment from Speedy as part of their B&Q shopping trip. The offer in the B&Q concessions includes Speedy’s four-hour national delivery promise on certain products. Customers can now order and collect Speedy products seven days a week, complementing Speedy’s own network of 200 depots.

The Speedy concessions are located next to the TradePoint areas within the nine B&Q stores. Both so retail and trade customers can now hire a range of mobile access platforms, tower scaffolds, mini diggers and dumpers, plate compactors, floor sanders, mixers and heaters.

Speedy chief executive Russell Down said: “We are delighted to be trialling Speedy concessions in B&Q stores. These will make the option of hiring tools and equipment much more accessible to DIY customers and enable trade customers to hire equipment seven days a week. Customers can hire products to take away, or with our unique four-hour delivery promise, they can order equipment in the knowledge that it will arrive shortly after they return home.”

“We have a leading reputation in the construction market, and by joining forces with B&Q, the UK’s leading home improvement and garden living retailer, can offer customers a compelling and market leading proposition.”

B&Q business development director Chris Bargate said: “We’re committed to testing new initiatives and are delighted to be trialling this tool and equipment hire service in our stores with Speedy.

“Our customers are continuing to adapt and change to new ways of living and shopping, and these new concessions with Speedy are just one way in which we’re making it easier for people to improve their homes.”

“We’re excited by the potential re-use of our space to offer new services in store and are keen to understand how customers respond.”

B&Q store prices can be viewed at speedyservices.com/speedy-bandq. B&Q TradePoint account holders can get a discount on most products.

