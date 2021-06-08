Speedy expands Thames Valley offering

Speedy's new Reading depot

Speedy’s new 18,000 sq ft centre on Bennet Street in Reading is more than double the size of its previous site on Boulton Road.

The move comes as the pipeline of house building schemes ramps up in Reading, which includes the 735-home Huntley Wharf development and the projects at Station Hill, the Thames Quarter and Vastern Road, where there are plans for almost 2,000 homes.

Unlike the old shop, the Bennet Street service centre will offer Speedy’s full range of lifting and survey equipment, from hoists and gantries to scissor lifts and mast booms. The store will also provide hire services for small tools, fencing and plant equipment, from excavators to plant trailers.

The new site forms part of a drive to enhance Speedy’s equipment ranges and service centre network, which runs 200 sites across the UK and Ireland. The expansion in Reading follows recent growth in Swindon, Doncaster and Bury St Edmunds.

