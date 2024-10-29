Speedy loads up on JCB generators

Left to right are Dan Thompson and Asif Latief of Speedy, Wendy Asquith and Mark Roberts of dealer Gunn JCB and , JCB Global major accounts manager Paul Mabey

Speedy’s new generators are equipped with JCB’s LiveLink telematics system, which enables remote monitoring. The LiveLink system provides real-time data on service scheduling, condition alerts and fault diagnostics, while also giving customers the ability to access their own monitoring portal. This enables customers to perform daily checks, log faults, access data and manage equipment utilisation.

The generators are compatible with Speedy Hire’s Green Power battery storage units and can operate on HVO fuel.

Speedy Hire chief commercial officer Asif Latief said: “The combination of Stage V technology and our existing Green Power battery storage units further enhances Speedy Hire’s ability to provide temporary power solutions with the lowest possible levels of engine emissions. This investment, coupled with our development of hydrogen fuel cell technology will help Speedy Hire deliver on our ambitious Decade to Deliver strategy.”

“In addition, with JCB’s Livelink technology built in, we are revolutionising the way we manage and service these assets, ultimately delivering greater value and efficiency to our customers.”

