Speedy reorganises Scottish operations

Speedy’s Edinburgh team

The new larger locations in Edinburgh and Aberdeen offer tools, lifting equipment, plant and powered access machinery, as well as providing site surveys to customers.

The purpose-built 22,000 sq ft centre on West Edinburgh Business Park consolidates Speedy’s smaller outlets previously located across the city. Similarly, the 13,200 sq ft Aberdeen centre on Denmore Industrial Estate is almost a third larger than its two previous outlets in the city combined.

The Edinburgh site is a specialist facility in the company’s network for air conditioning solutions.

The centre in Aberdeen specialises in lifting equipment to meet demand from the offshore oil and gas industry. It will also provide fencing and crowd control to support the recovery of the region’s events industry.

Between them, the two sites will employ 44 staff, Speedy said.

Ryan McGurk, Speedy’s regional manager for Scotland, said: “The new sites in Edinburgh and Aberdeen occupy strategic locations in each city. This means we’re now much more accessible for customers at busy times, with arterial connections ensuring deliveries land with customers fast, and well within our four-hour delivery promise.”

