Speedy rolls out B&Q partnership

B&Q chief executive Graham Bell (left) and Speedy chief executive Russell Down at Speedy’s concession within B&Q Hedge End in Southampton

Tools from the Speedy catalogue will become available at an additional 23 additional B&Q stores from January, making 39 in total where Speedy will have an in-store concession.

The tie-up is Speedy’s attempt to capture the consumer DIY market. B&Q customers will get the same four-hour delivery service that Speedy offers business customers on its 350 most popular products. These include angle grinders, floor sanders, hammer drills and mixers to tower scaffolds, generators, lighting and dust extraction units.

Speedy concessions have been on trial in 16 B&Q stores since last summer and have done enough business to justify the roll-out, Speedy said

Chief executive Russell Down said: “This new agreement demonstrates the power of the Speedy brand and our market leading customer service proposition. We have seen growing demand from B&Q customers for our products since we opened our first in-store outlet last year, and we’re excited about supporting more DIYers up and down the UK as we continue to grow.”

B&Q business development director Chris Bargate said “Our customers are continuing to adapt and change to new ways of living and shopping, and the Speedy concessions are just one way in which we’re making it easier for people to improve their homes. We’re excited by the potential re-use of our space to offer new services in store and the positive response we’re seeing from our customers.”

