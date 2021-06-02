Speedy spends £3m on Skyjack lifts

Some of Speedy's new machines

Speedy has spent £3m on new Skyjack equipment, including both articulated and telescopic mobile elevating work platforms.

The 100 new additions include the diesel-powered all-terrain SJ46AJ and SJ66T, and the all-electric SJ30ARJE, which have working heights of 15.9, 22.1 and 10.8 metres respectively.

Speedy has also taken delivery of more Skyjack SJ6826 and SJ6832 rough terrain scissor lifts, which provide a working height range from 9.75m to 11.6 metres. These lifts have four-wheel drive and up to 50% gradeability for use on all terrains.

The Skyjack equipment is the latest investment by Speedy Powered Access, which has recently expanded its fleet with 130 new Dingli electric scissor lifts and 50 Niftylift hybrid boom units.

Speedy launched its powered access division in November 2020 after taking over Lifterz, Platform Sales & Hire and Prolift.

Andy Briggs, managing director of Speedy Powered Access, said: “Our new Skyjack models form part of our strategy to build a comprehensive range of powered access solutions available to contractors UK wide.

“Our continued fleet investment ensures that we have a core range of machines to meet all types of project requirements, from indoor installation and maintenance to construction. Our continued focus on investment in electric and hybrid assets where possible is also helping contractors to access sustainable equipment that can help them to meet clients’ emissions targets.”

