Speedy stocks battery powered lighting towers

Milwaukee MX Fuel tower light

Speedy has bought 300 of the MX Fuel Tower Lights, manufactured by Milwaukee, following trials with customers including Balfour Beatty.

The US manufacturer claims that a construction company that replaces 20 standard diesel tower lights with battery-powered models could save £37,000 a year on fuel and repair costs and up to 62 tonnes of CO 2 e.

The portable towers are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and provide a brightness of up to 27,000 lumens at a maximum height of 3.1 metres.

The lights can be operated and monitored through the Milwaukee One-Key mobile app.

Speedy supply chain director Andy Connor said: “The new MX Fuel range really is a game changer for the industry, introducing high-performance cordless equipment that will help our contractors make significant strides towards delivering zero emission sites.

“As a key intermediary in the sector, we recognise the significant role we play in creating a greener supply chain, and this investment forms part of our ambitious sustainability strategy to ensure Eco products account for 70% of our itemised equipment fleet by 2026.”

Speedy is also planning to invest further in Milwaukee’s wider MX Fuel range of battery powered industrial tools and hardware, which includes cut-off saws, demolition hammers and diamond core drills. These tools generally emit less noise and vibration than standard diesel-powered models as well.

Dale McElveen, general manager of Milwaukee UK & Ireland, said: “Contractors require equipment that supports them in meeting client carbon emission targets as the industry moves towards net zero, while ensuring they deliver their projects safely, on budget and on time. Our new range is designed to help businesses meet these priorities with a zero emission operation, low running costs and reduced vibration exposure.

“With its UK-wide network of service centres and delivery networks, Speedy is the first to bring this new line to market and we look forward to working with the business to deliver more sustainable products for its customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk