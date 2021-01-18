  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon January 18 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Speedy teams up with Go Traffic

Speedy teams up with Go Traffic

6 hours Utility contractor Network Plus and sister company Go Traffic Management have agreed a deal with Speedy Hire to provide all the hired plant, tools and equipment that they need.

Speedy’s preferred supplier deal is nationwide and runs for three years.

In addition to providing core plant, tools and equipment, Speedy will also provide a traffic management service operated by Go Traffic Management at each of the Speedy locations.

Network Plus executive director Daryl Cheetham said: “Speedy were selected because they have a national presence, demonstrate outstanding agility in service levels and can supply us with the wide range of products we rely on in our business. This is an example of a win-win situation where both organisations support each other and offer something different and compelling in the marketplace. “

Speedy business development director Derek Bailey said: “We will be able to support their operations by providing an industry leading hire range and four-hour guaranteed delivery for equipment and tool hire, anywhere in the country. Having access to a traffic management service adds value to our customers looking for a supply of temporary lights, signs and barriers to support their projects.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »