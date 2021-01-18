Speedy teams up with Go Traffic

Speedy’s preferred supplier deal is nationwide and runs for three years.

In addition to providing core plant, tools and equipment, Speedy will also provide a traffic management service operated by Go Traffic Management at each of the Speedy locations.

Network Plus executive director Daryl Cheetham said: “Speedy were selected because they have a national presence, demonstrate outstanding agility in service levels and can supply us with the wide range of products we rely on in our business. This is an example of a win-win situation where both organisations support each other and offer something different and compelling in the marketplace. “

Speedy business development director Derek Bailey said: “We will be able to support their operations by providing an industry leading hire range and four-hour guaranteed delivery for equipment and tool hire, anywhere in the country. Having access to a traffic management service adds value to our customers looking for a supply of temporary lights, signs and barriers to support their projects.”

