Speller Metcalfe managing director leaves

Des O'Neill has left Speller Metcalfe

Speller Metcalfe said that Des O’Neill had resigned, as of 31st March 2018. Mr O’Neill’s LinkedIn entry says he is now ‘looking for a new challenge’.

Des O’Neill joined Speller Metcalfe in 2013 as divisional manager, before promotion to director of construction and subsequently group managing director in 2015.

Following his departure, owners Andy Metcalfe and Steve Speller have resumed their previous responsibilities as joint managing directors, the compoany said. Andy Metcalfe was meant to have retired last year. [See our previous report here.]

In it last filed accounts, for the year to 31st March 2018, Speller Metcalfe made a pre-tax profit of £1.2m on turnover of £127m.