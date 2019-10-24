Speller Metcalfe starts Sandwell extra care scheme

Some councillors visited the site recently for a breaking-ground photo opportunity

Speller Metcalfe is building a development of 90 apartments on Moor Lane in Rowley Regis for council tenants aged 55 and older who need additional support. The scheme will allow them to live in their own homes but have around-the-clock support staff based on site.

The development will feature 67 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom apartments built around a shared garden. Other communal facilities include a restaurant and hairdressing salon, both of which will also be open to the public.

Speller Metcalfe started site preparation work at the end of June and a piling rig to install the concrete foundations for the three-storey building is now on site.

The new homes are expected to be completed in February 2021.

Regional director Rob Lashford said: "We're still in the early stages but it's fantastic to see the site start to take shape so quickly and we are looking forward to seeing the building come out of the ground in the coming months."

