Speller Metcalfe to deliver Worcester arts centre

Image of the Scala Arts Centre by Burrell Foley Fischer

Worcester City Council has planning permission to convert the former Scala cinema and Corn Exchange buildings in the town into a new Scala Arts Centre.

Speller Metcalfe has been identified as main contractor for the £8.5m project and councillors are expected to ratify the appointment at a meeting this week to enable work to start.

The money is coming out of the £17.9m grant that Worcester City Council secured from the previous government’s Future High Street Fund.

The new Scala Arts Centre in Angel Street will be an arts centre, with three new studio spaces – a screen, a stage and a box studio. It will host independent cinema, performances, workshops, events and classes. The business model is based on private hires and functions generating income.

Meanwhile the Corn Exchange building will be home to food and drink outlets.

The first phase of development is the regeneration and refurbishment of the Scala. The regeneration of the Corn Exchange will form a second phase of work.

Worcester City Council leader Lynn Denham said: “Appointing a contractor to start work on the Scala marks a big milestone in this major project, which will regenerate this amazing building.

“Scala will be a new entertainment venue which is different to what we already have to offer in our city. The renovated building will widen the accessibility of arts and culture for everyone in Worcester.

“Having this new venue will also enhance people’s mental and physical health, sense of wellbeing and community cohesion.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk