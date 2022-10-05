Speller Metcalfe to revamp Filton leisure centre

CGI from Watson Batty

The £4.5m package of works includes demolishing the existing reception area and changing rooms and constructing a new extension on the side of the existing swimming pool.

A new single point of entry will be created for the leisure centre through the extension, which will include a new reception, café and soft play area.

The focus of the construction is to expand the facilities around the swimming pool area including both wet and dry side changing, alongside improvements to the building.

“These works will have a hugely positive impact on the experience of our centre users,” said Active Nation managing director Stuart Martin. “This investment will see the facilities consolidated and modernised to provide an activity hub much more in-tune with the modern needs of our community whilst also futureproofing the provision.”

After finishing the extension, Speller Metcalfe will demolish an adjacent pub, the Rate Payers Arms, to make room for more car parking, landscaping and an external changing facilities for football pitch users.

Speller Metcalfe divisional director Mark Hudgeon said: “We have completed several leisure centre projects in recent years, ranging from refurbishments to large new centres, so we are excited to begin on this site and will be ensuring that customers are at the heart of the leisure centre.”

Speller Metcalfe is working with architect Watson Batty, with whom it has collaborated on projects in the past.

The extension is due to be finished in autumn 2023.

