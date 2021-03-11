Spider first for Elavation

Elavation operations manageMandy McClements-John (left) and APS accounts manager Linda Betts with the new Hinowa TeleCrawler 13 tracked spider platform

The Hinowa TeleCrawler 13 is the first tracked spider platform to have all-electric drive.

It is designed to be operated for three days on a single full charge

The specific model bought by Elevation, the 13N, has a maximum working height of 12.9 metres and a maximum outreach of 6.4 metres. It is designed for one-person operation with a unrestricted maximum lift capacity of 136kg.

This allows the Hinowa TeleCrawler 13N to operate within a stabilisation area of just 2.45 by 2.9 metres, equivalent to being set up in a parking space for a single car.

When stowed for tracking, with tracks retracted, the spider platform is just 748mm wide, so can pass through a single doorway. As with other Hinowa platforms, it has compressed air and water supply to the basket.

Elavation specialist machines operations manager Mandy McClements-John said: "The Hinowa TeleCrawler 13 is a superb and exciting spider platform. It's ultra-compact, with great new design features to assist operation in confined and challenging spaces, and its all-electric drive leads the way in terms of sustainability and low-carbon operation.”

The machine was delivered to Elavation by Access Platform Sales (APS), Hinowa's distributor for the UK and Ireland.

