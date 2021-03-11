Spider first for Elavation

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu March 11 2021

10 hours Powered access rental company Elavation has taken delivery of first Hinowa TeleCrawler 13 in the UK.

Elavation operations manageMandy McClements-John (left) and APS accounts manager Linda Betts with the new Hinowa TeleCrawler 13 tracked spider platform
The Hinowa TeleCrawler 13 is the first tracked spider platform to have all-electric drive.

It is designed to be operated for three days on a single full charge

The specific model bought by Elevation, the 13N, has a maximum working height of 12.9 metres and a maximum outreach of 6.4 metres. It is designed for one-person operation with a unrestricted maximum lift capacity of 136kg.

This allows the Hinowa TeleCrawler 13N to operate within a stabilisation area of just 2.45 by 2.9 metres, equivalent to being set up in a parking space for a single car.

When stowed for tracking, with tracks retracted, the spider platform is just 748mm wide, so can pass through a single doorway. As with other Hinowa platforms, it has compressed air and water supply to the basket.

Elavation specialist machines operations manager Mandy McClements-John said: "The Hinowa TeleCrawler 13 is a superb and exciting spider platform. It's ultra-compact, with great new design features to assist operation in confined and challenging spaces, and its all-electric drive leads the way in terms of sustainability and low-carbon operation.”

The machine was delivered to Elavation by Access Platform Sales (APS), Hinowa's distributor for the UK and Ireland.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

