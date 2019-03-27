Sports centre boom for Paragon

Render3D image of the planned £25m Hornchurch Leisure Centre

Everyone Active, which is the trading name for Sports and Leisure Management Ltd, is working with Paragon on leisure centres totalling 213,000 sq ft. They are in Hornchurch, east London; Coalville, Leicestershire; and two in Hampshire, in Alton and Whitehill & Borden.

In Hornchurch, Paragon will provide project management and cost consultancy to deliver the £25m Hornchurch Leisure Centre. The project will see the partial demolition of the current building and construction of a new 66,000 sq ft facility. Work has already begun and is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Paragon is also advising on the £22m Coalville Leisure Centre, scheduled to be completed in 2021. The 60,000 sq ft centre will have swimming pools, a sports hall, a gym and dance studios.

In East Hampshire, Paragon is acting as project manager and employer’s agent on a £17.2m demolition and new-build project for the 65,500 sq ft Alton Sports Centre. It is providing the same services on the £8.6m Whitehill & Bordon Leisure Centre. which totals 20,600 sq ft.

Everyone Active regional director Duncan Jefford said: “Paragon is an established specialist in the leisure sector and has an excellent track record on managing new build and refurbishment projects like these. Its distinct approach and practical advice will help us achieve our vision.”

Paragon director Robert Kendall said: “We are seeing growing demand for privately operated centres that offer an aspirational environment for customers. We look forward to managing these four projects for Everyone Active, ensuring they are completed smoothly with costs controlled and risks minimalised.”

Paragon was founded in 2009 and employs nearly 200 people across offices in London, Esher, Manchester, Edinburgh and Bristol.