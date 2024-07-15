Springfield appoints managing directors

Andy Curran (left) and Kieran Graham

Andrew Curran, aged 43, has been made managing director (central) covering Springfield Properties, Dawn Homes, Walker Group and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes.

Kieran Graham, 35, has been made managing director of Tulloch Homes, which Springfield acquired in 2021. He takes over from Sandy Grant, who has retired after 21 years with the business.

Andrew Curran joined Springfield Properties in 2011 as a quantity surveyor and now steps up from regional operations director for the central region (private). He has previously worked for McCarthy Stone and Persimmon.

He said: “Training and progression is highly valued at Springfield. I started my career many years ago as a quantity surveyor and my promotion to managing director (central) is testament to the company’s commitment to employee development and excellence.”

Kieran Graham joined Tulloch Homes in 2020 as commercial director and has previously worked for Stewart Milne Group in Aberdeen and Robertson Homes in Inverness.

Kieran Graham said: “Tulloch Homes has a longstanding legacy as the largest housebuilder across Inverness and the Highlands. It is widely recognised for its commitment to high quality, energy efficient homes and, most importantly, the loyalty of our customers.

“Involving the communities in the areas where we build is essential to our success. Engaging local voices and businesses ensures our developments are reflective of their needs and create spaces that truly feel like home. With many upcoming community events in the calendar, I’m looking forward to speaking to future customers as we continue to deliver high quality homes across the north of Scotland.”

Springfield Group chief executive Innes Smith said: “It’s an exciting time across the Springfield Group with many new developments in the pipeline such as the recently approved Conon Bridge development, delivered in partnership with the Highland Council, to support the Cromarty Firth Green Freeport. There’s also the long awaited Durieshill development which we’ve collaborated with Barratt on to accelerate its delivery.

“These appointments highlight the great pride we take in training and developing our highly skilled workforce. We’ve been impressed with both Kieran and Andrews’ knowledge and dedication to the housebuilding industry, and I have no doubt their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation across the Springfield Group.”

