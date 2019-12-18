Springfield gets consent to build 3,000 homes

It will build 3,042 homes to create Durieshill Village just south of Stirling. It covers an area of 593 acres and is expected to take over 20 years to complete.

The Durieshill development was granted the conditional approval by the Stirling Council’s Environment & Housing Committee. Consent is subject to completing a Section 75 agreement with the council.

The scheme will be Springfield’s fourth village development. It is Springfield’s largest development to receive planning permission to date and the company’s managers believe it is one of the largest developments to have been approved in Scotland.

Durieshill is located less than a mile south of Stirling, within the commuter belt for Glasgow and Edinburgh. The village will have a gross development value of approximately £650m and will have a mix of private, affordable and private rented homes. It will also include community facilities such as a primary school, secondary school and library, a 30-unit care facility for the elderly and commercial units.

Springfield expects to start work on site by late autumn 2020 after agreeing its Section 75 plannng obligations with Stirling Council. It anticipates that the first homeowners will move in during 2022.

Innes Smith, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “We are delighted to have received approval for Durieshill, which we believe is the largest detailed planning application to have been approved in Scotland. This will be our fourth village development and this consent is an important milestone in the delivery on our strategy. Our villages are designed to accelerate the provision of the many new homes needed across Scotland as well as provide everything a community needs to flourish. We are proud of the progress that we have achieved with our village developments and we will now work diligently to ensure everything is in place to commence work on site at Durieshill by late autumn 2020.”

