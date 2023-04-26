Springfield submits Dundee plans

Springfield's plan for Dundee's Main Street

Springfield is looking to developer a brownfield site that has been vacant for a number of years with a variety of flats and houses.

The housing is designed around a communal area in the centre of the development with open green space and soft landscaping. Some of the homes have been designed specifically for wheelchair users and many of the flats will have balconies.

The new estate will have retail space at street level.

Springfield Partnerships managing director Tom Leggeat said: “We’re pleased to have submitted proposals to inject a new lease of life into a neglected pocket of land in Dundee. Our plans for 131 highly energy efficient and attractive homes will bring housing and business opportunities to the area while generating work for local trades and suppliers. We welcome the council’s comments in the coming months.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk