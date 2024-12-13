Springfield to supply Campion with timber frames

Springfield Timber Kit Systems' factory in Bellshill

Springfield Timber Kit Systems will supply timber kits and floor cassettes for 100 homes of various sizes at Campion’s newest development: Strathmore Meadows in Meigle.

Springfield makes timber kit systems primarily for sister companies in the Springfield Group – Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes. But with factories in Bellshill and Elgin, it has capacity to expand and is seeking more customers.

Springfield Group commercial director Ewan Macleod said: “With kit factories in central and north Scotland, and a combined capacity to complete 2,000 timber frames a year, we are ideally placed to expand our portfolio beyond the Springfield Group.

“We are already supplying Campion Homes with kits for their homes at Glenrothes and Crieff and are excited to extend our partnership with Campion with the supply of high quality, timber frames for their homes at Strathmore.”

