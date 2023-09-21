St Helens site ready for development

The five-acre site in St Helens allocated to development

The council recently bought a five-acre site next to the recently completed £54m Glass Futures building.

Previously used as part of Glass Futures’ 15-month construction programme, the land is now serviced and development-ready with access roads and remediation works completed.

The appointment marks the second development management role that Network Space Developments (NSD) has got from a northwest local authority this year, following its appointment by Stockport Council to lead the design and delivery of Cheadle Eco Business Park.

NSD development director Catherine Chilvers said: “Two development management appointments by ambitious local authorities this year demonstrates our long-standing expertise in delivering property led regeneration projects on behalf of a public private partnership. NSD has shown itself to be a trusted partner, with the commercial expertise to guide and accelerate delivery to facilitate new jobs and investment opportunities, and this latest role gives us a further opportunity to do just that.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk