Standard contract forms updated

The new two volume version of Schedules of Dayworks Carried out Incidental to Contract Work can be used for pricing of work undertaken on a daywork basis where no other schedules are included with contract documentation, using volumes 1 & 2. It can also be used for pricing standalone projects where appropriate, using only volume 2.

The new titles are Volume 1 - Schedules of Dayworks Carried Out Incidental to Contract Work Including Rail Equipment Items and Volume 2 – Schedules of Contractors Equipment Rates for use on Construction Contracts Including Rail Equipment Items.

CECA says that rates and prices included in Vols 1 & 2 of the Schedules apply to work carried out on a daywork basis on or after the date of publication. Equipment rates have been recalculated to reflect current costs and rail equipment items have been included to fully reflect the range of works undertaken.

The publication is available from CECA for £20 (CECA members) or £45 (non-member) via www.ceca.co.uk/publications

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk