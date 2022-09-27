Stanley Dock pumphouse plan approved

The pumphouse at Stanley Dock as it is today and (below) as it is planned to be

Stanley Dock Properties has been granted detailed planning consent to turn the Grade II* listed Victorian Hydraulic Pumphouse Station in Stanley Dock into a 4,400 sqft (410 sqm) restaurant.

The £120m restaurant in the pumphouse, designed by Darmody Architecture, is part of the ongoing £250m regeneration of Stanley Dock.

The main dining space will consist of the boiler room, with a glazed extension, glass ceiling overlooking the dock and glazed doors opening onto a waterfront dining terrace.

Connecting the glazed extension and original brick boiler house will be an inner atrium with a 23ft-high ceiling for more tables and a bar area. A galleried mezzanine floor will be installed in the boiler house to create more dining space.

The engine room will be transformed into another dining space with a 36ft-high ceiling and new roof. The brick chimney and part of the boiler room will be converted into an open plan kitchen, visible to customers from the dining area, with the accumulator tower providing storage facilities.

Stanley Dock Properties director Pat Power said: “This will be a major restoration project as the Pumphouse is in need of a new roof and other structural interventions in order to return it to beneficial use. We are currently reviewing the food offering, branding, interior fit out and operator for the new restaurant, to be announced at a later date alongside details of when construction of the new eatery will begin and an anticipated opening date.”

The Hydraulic Pumphouse Station at Stanley Dock was designed by Jessie Hartley and built in 1854-1855 to house steam-driven hydraulic pumping machinery, made by William Armstrong Co of Newcastle. It was used to power the lifts, cranes and tobacco press machines in the neighbouring North Warehouse and South Warehouse. The North Warehouse is now the 4-star Titanic Hotel while the south warehouse is now apartments.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk