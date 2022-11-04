Stantec JV wins Alabama water infrastructure contract

The contract is for architecture and engineering services at the Water and Wastewater Technical Centre of Expertise (WWTCX) in the district of Mobile, Alabama.

The WWTCX is a national centre of expertise under the USACE Planning and Excellence Program. The centre provides guidance to the entire Corps worldwide on potable water supplies, water treatment, storage, and distribution and domestic and industrial water/wastewater collection, pumping, treatment, and disposal.

Under this contract, the Stantec-Freese & Nichols JV will provide the Mobile District and WWTCX with a full range of support services on water, wastewater, and civil works projects, including treatment processes and technologies, energy reduction and optimisation, models of water and wastewater networks, pump stations, and other related systems.

“Water and wastewater treatment affects communities around the world, and as the population continues to grow, so too does the need for innovative thinking in the industry,” said Chris Williams, senior vice president for Stantec’s US Federal Program.

“For more than 60 years, we’ve provided USACE with the highest quality design and engineering services globally. We’re proud to support the Corps’ Water and Wastewater Technical Center of Expertise in its mission to deliver clean water at home and abroad.”

Both Stantec and Freese & Nichols have long track records in water project delivery. Last year, Stantec completed the West Palm Beach Water Treatment Plant Improvements project in Florida, creating a surface water treatment plant that uses powder-activated carbon and UV technology to provide safe, clean, and high-quality drinking water.

In Frisco, Texas, Freese & Nichols has developed a programme to expand the existing wastewater system and treatment capacity to meet growth demands and to develop an indirect potable reuse programme.

The firm has also recently provided route analysis and design of a new sanitary sewer system on an accelerated schedule to serve industrial and commercial developments in the Triangle Innovation Point in North Carolina.

