Stantec team awarded new Western Australia campus

The work – one of five contracts awarded under the Perth City Deal – will see Stantec serve as lead engineer for the Edith Cowan University (ECU) City in Perth. The firm is part of a consortium of local, national, and international architects and engineers that will design the AUS$695m project.

The project represents one of the largest contracts to come from the AUS$1.5 billion Perth City Deal to date. The Perth City Deal, which was announced last year, seeks to bringing government and private investment into Perth’s central business district, creating almost 10,000 jobs while encouraging more people back into the city to bring economic benefits for small businesses.

As lead engineer, Stantec will provide civil and structural engineering as well as building and traffic planning services. Australian architectural firm Lyons, in partnership with Perth-based Silver Thomas Hanley and architect Haworth Tompkins, have been announced as the design team. Marshall Day will carry out the City Campus' acoustic engineering. Urbis will lead on town planning. Donald Cant Watts Corke is already working on site providing quantity surveying services.

The concept designs have been submitted as part of the development application process for ECU City, which will be Western Australia's first comprehensive city centre university campus and is the centrepiece of the Perth City Deal.

The new campus aims to attract over 9,000 students and staff by 2025, growing to over 11,000 students and staff by 2034. Construction is expected to begin this year and the campus will open in 2025.

