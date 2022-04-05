Stantec snaps up Barton Willmore

The suits seal the deal

Barton Willmore’s 300 staff have now joined an organisation of more than 25,500 people – including 2,500 in the UK – and 400 offices around the world.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The deal supports Stantec’s plan to strengthen its presence in the master planning and urban design market.

Barton Willmore managing partner Stephen Toole said: “The combined power of these organisations has the potential to not only transform projects in the UK but also address wider global design and sustainability issues.”

The consultancy supports many of the largest and most transformational projects in the UK’s residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors, providing services to both public and private sector clients.

Stantec’s previous UK acquisitions include Peter Brett Associates in 2018.

