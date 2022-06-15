Stantec wins role on Indianapolis BRT

It will be the city’s third BRT route, providing connections to the airport, the existing Red Line and planned Purple Line, and other bus routes in the system. The 24-mile, all battery-electric bus system will follow the path of the existing Route 8, providing more reliable services to communities have the largest concentration of zero-car households.

“We are delighted to partner with a leader like Stantec for the third phase of our Bus Rapid Transit implementation,” said Jennifer Pryz, chief development officer at IndyGo. “The Blue Line is a critical component of the Marion County Transit Plan. This project will change the way our residents and visitors use public transportation in Indianapolis, especially to and from the airport.”

In partnership with Shiel Sexton and Shrewsberry, Stantec will provide construction management services for the road, stations and utilities, as well as overall integration. The firm is committing to a 25% disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) participation goal to build diversity into the project supply chain.

The implementation of dedicated BRT lanes and construction of the stations will require navigating challenges, including mitigating utility conflicts, maintaining access and circulation during construction, and ensuring that system integration for communications and signals is operational prior to service.

“The Blue Line BRT Project demonstrates an important investment in communities that need transit, and BRT is particularly well-suited to medium-sized cities looking to make effective infrastructure investments,” said Brian Norris, senior vice president and construction project manager at Stantec. “We are excited to partner with IndyGo because we understand that providing equitable service is the foundation that guides the decision-making process in every stage of a project, from planning through to the end of construction.”

