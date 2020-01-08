Stantec's Reilly takes ACE chair

ACE chair Paul Reilly

Paul Reilly replaces Mathew Riley of Ramboll, who has been ACE chair for the last two years.

Mr Reilly said: “I’m delighted to take up this role at what is an exciting time for our industry. In the medium-term the challenge is how we evolve the value proposition we are offering to our clients – the foundation of ACE’s Future of Consultancy campaign. Then there is the critical goal of a net zero society and the crucial role we all have to play in achieving that both in our organisations and through our projects.

“These will be the primary issues I hope to champion in my time as chair. I also want to see the ACE better support its small and medium sized members and I look forward to listening to them in early 2020 and working with colleagues and the ACE board to make that happen.”

ACE chief executive Hannah Vickers said: “I know Paul extremely well from his time as treasurer of ACE and I’m sure we will continue our close working relationship together in his new role as chair. All of the staff and myself look forward to making progress on the three themes he has outlined.”

The three vice-chairs of the ACE for 2020 are Simon Innes of Goodson Associates, Craig Huntbatch of Royal HaskoningDHV and Dave Beddell of Aecom.

The full ACE board is now:

Chair 2020 – Paul Reilly, Stantec UK Infrastructure and Buildings (formerly Peter Brett Associates)

Vice-chair (SMEs and devolved nations) – Simon Innes, Goodson Associates

Vice-chair (future of consultancy) – Craig Huntbatch, Royal HaskoningDHV

Vice-chair (voice of consultancy) – Dave Beddell, AECOM

Immediate past chair – Mathew Riley, Ramboll

Chair of large consultancy group – Geoff Hunt, Arup

Chair of ACE emerging professionals – Georgia Hughes, Arcadis

Chair international business group – Chris Dulake, Mott MacDonald

Chair legal and commercial group – Margot Day, BuroHappold

Chair major projects group – Dave Barwell, Aecom

Chair SME group – Steven Hale, Crofton Design

Chair ACE business academy – Mark Naysmith, WSP

Chair of Wales – Catherine Wenger, Arup

Chair of Scotland – Mark Arthur, Hurley Palmer Flatt

Chair of Northern Ireland – Paul Johnson, Arup

Chair ACE Midlands – Ruth Jeffs, Waterman Group

Non-executive board member, ACE emerging professionals – Chris Young, Tony Gee

