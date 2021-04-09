Crossrail sleepers supplied by Stanton Bonna

From Monday 12th April 2021 Stanton Bonna becomes Sateba Stanton Precast Limited, part of the Sateba Group.

Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners has acquired the concrete railway sleeper business of French precast concrete group Consolis. This includes both Sateba and Stanton Bonna and the new owner is consolidating the branding.

Sateba chief executive Benoit Cattin-Martel said: “This is the start of a new adventure driven by the commitment of our teams, our technological expertise and our close working relationship with all the railway operators to progress our responsibility to sustainable development, passenger safety and growth.”

Consolis chief executive Mikael Stöhr said: “The transaction between Consolis and TowerBrook Capital Partners regarding the sale of the Rail-division has now been completed. This transaction allows Consolis to focus on its core business. We wish all success to our colleagues."

