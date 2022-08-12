Starship moves house factory to Wirral Waters

Left to right are Wirral Waters development director Richard Mawdsley, Starship Group managing director Dave Dargan and Starship Modular managing director Karl Ventre

Earlier this year, Starship Group relocated its head office to Hythe, Peel L&P’s office building at Wirral Waters. Now, the house-builder has moved its entire manufacturing set-up back to its Wirral roots, setting up its offsite manufacturing facility in the Mobil Building at Wirral Waters’ Mea Park.

The conversion of the low-bay element of the Mobil Building, into which Starship will relocate, is the first phase of the development of Mea Park, which is set to be part of the Liverpool City Region Freeport. A planning application for the £9m second phase, a 70,000 sq ft multi-unit industrial and warehouse scheme for industrial and logistics companies, was submitted to Wirral Council earlier this year.

Starship Group was founded in 2020 following the merger of other property development and construction businesses. Clients include both housing associations and private developers. They also design and build bespoke homes and build to existing specs.

The company focuses on panelised delivery, which it says reduces waste in the manufacturing, storage and transport of the homes. While much of the construction takes place in the factory, final fit out is done with local labour.

Starship Group managing director Dave Dargan said: “We have a fantastic partnership with Peel L&P and we are working hard together to put Wirral Waters on the map as a regional centre of excellence for modern methods of construction (MMC) and the creation of next generation construction skills.

“We are really excited to be bringing our offsite manufacturing facilities to Wirral Waters, which will mean our whole Starship team will now be on one single campus. The new campus will focus on delivering on our significant residential MMC pipeline and is expected to create over 100 new jobs over the next 12 months.”

In separate news, Starship has recruited Simon Humphreys (right) from regeneration specialist Urban Splash. He had been with Urban Splash since 1995, soon after it was launched and spent a large part of his career as its development director. Simon has joined Starship to head its new urban regeneration team

