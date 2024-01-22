Statom stocks up on formwork

Statom formwork on the Oval development in south London

Statom reports that it now has more than £14m worth of Peri systems in its inventory.

Based in West Thurrock, Statom delivers residential and commercial groundworks projects, concrete substructures and superstructures for house-builders and commercial developers. The investment in formwork and scaffolding is designed to help the company take on larger and more complex buildings projects as well as its plans to expand into new regions across the UK.

Managing director Stan Nikudinski explained, "The high-quality and streamlined design of Peri systems was the main driver behind our decision to invest. The selected products enhance our ability to deliver, even on projects with intricate requirements or complex logistical challenges.”

Statom used to be called Gears – Groundsure Enabling & Remediation Services – until October 2020. The rebranding followed a change of ownership earlier that year, with Bulgarian Stan Nikudinski and his business partner Tommy Brown taking over from founder Andy Frankis. They have since grown annual turnover from £38m in 2020 to £113m in 2022. Despite investing £7m in plant and machinery in 2022, it still made a pre-tax profit of £7.4m that year.

In 2023 it invested £6m in Comansa tower cranes and then in December 2023 it acquired Trident Lifting Solutions, a £19m-turnover tower crane management contractor.

