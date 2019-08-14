Steelo's Krajewski snaps up Builders Beams

Michael Krajewski, the new owner

Based in Crawley, Builders Beams has been supplying steel and reinforcing material to the construction industry since 1992.

Part of the Parker Steel group, it claimed to be the largest structural steel fabricator in the south of England. But it fell into administration last week, 8th August 2019, and the administrators from Grant Thornton immediately sold the business and assets of the company to Builder’s Beams Services Limited.

Builder’s Beams Services Limited, the new owner, was incorporated just on 31st July by Michael Krajewski, owner and chief executive of Steelo (which featured in the March 2019 issue of The Construction Index magazine).

For Michael Krajewski it is a big bite – Builder’s Beams Ltd turned over £17m in 2017 and made a pre-tax loss of more than £250,000; Steel turns over less than £4m a year.

However, he is ambitious. “This is the first step of a greater plan, which is to build a group of companies that will provide an exceptional service in the steel industry,” he said.

He added that, following the acquisition, “the focus will be on making Builder’s Beams great again, preserving the heritage and long-lasting relationships with the client base built over the years”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk