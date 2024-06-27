Steelwork contractor invests for growth

Embrace is investing £1.5m on a Voortman V807 Coping machine for Hambleton Steel, a steel designer and fabricator in North Yorkshire that was acquired by Embrace in 2022.

The new machine is equipped with blast and handling, and includes the latest Hypertherm XPR high-definition plasma cutting unit. It will enable Hambleton to streamline traditionally time consuming manual activities via an automated process. This will allow the business to significantly increase its operational capacity, it said.

In April acquired Shufflebottom, a steel fabrication company based in South Wales.

Embrace currently has a combined group revenue of approximately £55m and has plans to increase this to more than £100m within the next two years.

Matt Gibson, who was appointed chief operating officer just last month, said: “Our latest investment underlines our clear commitment to continually enhancing the operational capabilities of the Embrace Group via investing into our people and technology.

“The British steel industry has long been neglected of investment for decades with smaller businesses across the UK in urgent need of modernising their operations. We are confident that with this investment, Hambleton Steel will have the cutting-edge technology readily available to rapidly grow the business in the years to come.”

