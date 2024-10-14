Steelwork group fails

Concept Balustrades installed the steelwork for Morgan Sindall Construction at Cowbridge School in Cardiff

Administrators from Hudson Weir Insolvency Practitioners are trading three businesses of the MFG Holdings group in preparation for a sale out of administration.

The three business for which Hudson Weir is seeking buyers are Hi-Tec Welding & Fabrication Services Ltd, Tony Perry Ltd, and Concept Balustrades Ltd.

Hi-Tec Welding & Fabrication is based in Dorset and designs, fabricates and installs bespoke architectural metalwork, including staircases, balustrades, balconies and canopies.

Tony Perry Ltd is based in Essex and fabricates/installs bespoke steel products.

Cardiff-based Concept Balustrades specialises in bespoke stainless and mild steel balustrades, handrails, balconies and staircases, with past projects including the Pontypridd Library, Celtic Manor in Newport and the Senedd Building in Cardiff.

Hudson Weir are inviting interested parties who would wish to acquire the whole entity, to make their interest known, by contacting joint administrator Hasib Howlader: hasib@hudsonweir.co.uk

MFG's other subsidiaries, Caldwell Metalwork Fabrication and AMC (UK) Fasteners Ltd, are not in administration.

