Stelling begins second Southampton scheme for students

CGI of the planned development for 119 High Street in Southampton

Modular construction specialist Stelling Properties is putting up 257 studio apartments for students at 119 High Street in Southampton.

It is Stelling’s largest and most ambitious project to date – twice the size of any of its previous developments.

Demolition work has begun on two 1960s commercial buildings, which will be replaced by three student blocks, from three to six storeys high. The new blocks will have a mix of one- and two-bed studios of varying sizes, including some apartment clusters with communal kitchens.

Communal amenities will include a gym, study areas, lounge spaces, dining room, karaoke room, coffee station, meeting rooms, games room and laundry.

This scheme follows Stelling’s Bargate House student accommodation development also on Southampton High Street, which regenerated and transformed a derelict site.

As with Bargate House, the new student complex at 119 High Street will be operated by student landlord Unilife.

José Ignacio Alvarez, founder and executive chair of Stelling Properties, said: “This project is a major milestone for Stelling Properties. It will be our largest modular student development to date and our most sustainable, being close to net zero and targeting a BREEAM excellent rating. Our use of advanced offsite manufacturing technology allows us to fully fit out and furnish each studio in our Hampshire factory. This will radically reduce the build programme and disruption during construction, and will ensure earlier occupation for students in need of quality accommodation.”

Demolition works have started on site and preparation is now under way for archaeological excavations. A concrete podium will be constructed at ground floor level to accommodate the shared social amenities.

A total of 263 steel-framed modules will be manufactured and craned into position for the private living space by spring 2026. The first students are expected in September 2026 for the start of the new academic year.

Stelling will install the light stone and red brick façade finishes offsite in its factory, reducing work on site even further and demonstrating another advancement in its offsite construction solutions.

