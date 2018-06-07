Stepnell director moves to Engie

Paul Clarke

Paul Clarke joins Engie’s new Places & Communities division – which combines Engie’s expertise in facilities management for schools and hospitals and district energy schemes with its construction and regeneration activities. His job is to grow the business in the region.

He takes over from Dave Mellor, who has been promoted to a new strategic regeneration position.

Engie already has a range of partnerships with local authorities and housing associations across the West Midlands and Mr Clarke will look to build on these existing relationships, while exploring new business opportunities.

He joins Engie from construction firm Stepnell, where he was part of the senior management team for the West Midlands unit. He also previously worked as a director at Bouygues UK, playing a role in local authority partnerships.