Stepnell expands to the northwest

Left to right are MD Tom Wakeford, business development manager Louise Morris, regional manager Liam King, regional director Tom Sewell, commercial manager Richard Varney and preconstruction manager Christian White

Stepnell’s new office in Liverpool, on the Albert Docks, is the eighth in its network adding to Rugby (headquarters), Nottingham, Wantage, Poole, Eastleigh and Bristol.

The company plans to focus the education, healthcare and commercial sectors in the region, as well as developing framework opportunities.

Director Tom Sewell said: “The northwest is a region full of potential and growth and our new Liverpool office puts us right at the heart of this opportunity, enabling us to work closely with local businesses, strengthen our partnerships, and further diversify our project portfolio.

“By establishing this office, we can build on our existing frameworks, be agile in responding to client needs, and add significant value to the communities we work in, with particular emphasis on opportunities in the public sector, from healthcare to higher education.”

The move into Liverpool comes on the back of the recent appointments of Louise Morris, formerly of Scape, as business development manager and Peter Commins as a non-executive director. Commins was managing director of Kier Regional Building North West from 2016 until March 2022 and more recently has worked with Henry Brothers Construction’s Manchester office.

Louise Morris said: “It is an exciting time to be joining Stepnell as it expands into the northwest region. I look forward to applying my experience to support the company’s ambitious growth here, focusing on opportunities that align with our clients' needs, developing strong relationships, and further broadening our project portfolio.”

