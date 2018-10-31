Stepnell opens Bristol office

Outside Stepnell’s new Bristol office in Aztec West business park are (left to right) regional director Chris Faulkner, joint managing director Tom Wakeford, commercial manager Gavin Butler and business development manager Geoff Summers

The Bristol office joins a network of operations across central and southern England. Stepnell also has offices in Nottingham, Bromsgrove, Poole, Southampton and Wantage, as well as the head office in Rugby.

The new office comes on the back of recent growth that has seen turnover climb from £127.4m in 2016 to £146.3m in 2017.

Regional director Chris Faulkner said: “Bristol is a great new location for Stepnell and will provide an excellent base from which to enhance and expand our construction activities in the region where we have extensive expertise in building for the education, care, leisure, retail and commercial/industrial sectors. We’re here because our clients want us here and because there is a growing demand for good quality design and build, new build, restoration and refurbishment projects in the £2m to £30m value range, which is our niche area.”

Stepnell is currently building a 64-bed care home and 24-bedroom rehabilitation facility in Cadbury Heath, South Gloucestershire. The company is also on the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) four-year £8bn construction framework panel, for new school buildings across England.