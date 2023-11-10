Stepnell starts Coalville primary school

Stepnell is leading the construction works of the two-form entry school, designed by Lungfish Architects and led by land regeneration company Harworth.

Bentley is employer’s agent and quantity surveyor for the project.

The school is being built to support Haworth’s Hugglescote Grange and Swinfen Vale developments, southeast of Coalville. Acting as lead developer and in partnership with Bloor Homes, Davidsons Group and SECP, Harworth secured outline planning permission in 2016 for 2,016 homes across 440 acres.

The construction of the school will consist of a series of pavilions, designed to offer a range of flexible teaching spaces including shared and outside areas. The classroom spaces have been designed to ensure optimal lighting and ventilation throughout.

The school will operate as Leicestershire’s first forest school, a style of education that promotes outdoor activity.

Stepnell regional director Tom Sewell said: “We’re proud of our ability to continuously create quality developments in the education sector and this project will be no exception.”

Bentley project manager Lauren Allsop said: “This project acts as a change of trajectory for education in the region and we’re proud to be able to use our expertise to see it come to life.”

