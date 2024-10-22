Stepnell starts Lichfield leisure centre

Stepnell regional director Adrian Barnes (left) and contracts manager Chris Kirby (right) were joined by Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington and others for Stychbrook Leisure Centre ground breaking

Lichfield’s new £9.5m leisure centre in Stychbrook Park will have a 25 metre, six-lane pool, bathrooms, changing rooms, circulation spaces, a gym, fitness/dance studio and spin studio.

Stepnell was joined at the ground breaking ceremony by Olympic champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

Further works to construct a new car park and collection of 3G pitches is set to be undertaken in the near future

The new centre, procured through the Procure Partnerships Framework, will replace the ageing Friary Grange Leisure Centre when it opens, which is expected to be near the end of 2025.

The project team includes Box Architects, civil and structural engineer Adept and building services engineer BWB Consulting.

