Stepnell starts Midlands care schemes

CGI of The Gables Care Home that Stepnell is building in Birmingham

Stepnell has moved on site for the £6.5m construction of The Gables Care Home on Bennett Drive in Birmingham and a £4.3m refurbishment project at Town Thorns Care Home in Rugby.

The Gables development, a three-storey 57-bed home is for care provider Cinnamon Care Collection, for whom Stepnell has worked before. The designer is Harris Irwin Architects. Construction is due to be completed in August 2022.

Stepnell’s Midlands team has also started work refurbishing project Town Thorns Care Home in the village of Easenhall near Rugby. The purpose-built residential nursing, dementia and respite care centre – originally built in the 1990s – is being renovated over four phases.

The home is run by Ben, the Motor & Allied Trades Benevolent Fund, a charity that to supports people from the automotive industry.

Stepnell is taking care to minimise disruption to residents and staff. Regional director Adrian Barnes said: “Although working in a live environment will present a number of challenges, the team is highly experienced in negotiating live sites and has put special measures in place to ensure the safety of employees, residents and the local community is maintained while we are on site. Areas are being decanted to allow works to be taken over several phases, with disruption and disturbance to the ongoing operation being kept to as minimal level as possible.”

The refurbishment, designed by KWL Architects, will create an additional 44 en-suite rooms and a roof garden. Mechanical and engineering (M&E) installations will be replaced and there will be repairs to the roof and windows. There will also be some remodelling of communal areas and external landscaping works. Completion is scheduled for December 2022.

