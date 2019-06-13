Stepnell wins £12m Solihull care home

The site used to be a garden centre

The 78-week scheme will transform the brownfield site into a private care facility offering a range of services including day care, dementia care, nursing care, residential care and short-stay care.

Stepnell’s client is Cinnamon Care Collection, a specialist developer of care homes and retirement developments. The Eastcote development comprises three two-storey buildings; a 50-bedroom care home and two additional apartment blocks featuring 34 retirement apartments. Communal facilities include gardens, a restaurant and a café-bar. Architect is Harris Irwin.

Stepnell regional director John Rawlinson said: “This disused site was where a former garden centre once stood and is now being transformed into specialist new homes for older people in the local community. At the project’s peak we will have an 80-strong team on site working to deliver the luxury new facility.

“With an increasing portfolio of high-end and luxury care homes in the UK, having been appointed to deliver another large private-sector care village in Cheltenham, we’re fast becoming known for being experts in delivering care homes and retirement living.”

Cinnamon Care Collection head of development Albert Josephs said: “This is the third project the client team have negotiated with Stepnell after the experienced team delivered two earlier schemes in Oxfordshire & Gloucestershire. We have very high standards and our residents expect the uppermost quality from our luxury care and retirement facilities. I am confident that Stepnell will deliver an excellent development to add to our growing portfolio.”