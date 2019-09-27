Stepnell wins Woking school sports centre

New sports facilities being built at Gordon’s School

The sports hall, designed by NVB Architects, will include a 1,223 sq m court with associated changing rooms and supporting spaces.

Alongside the school’s existing hockey pitch, netball courts and playing fields, Stepnell will also be installing a new all-weather pitch with the help of S&C Slatter for both football and rugby.

The contractor has agreed a 36-week build programme with Gordon’s School, which is an academically non-selective state boarding school in Woking.

Stepnell regional director Rob Speirs said: “The team is highly experienced in negotiating live sites and has put special measures in place to ensure the safety of all staff and students is maintained whilst the work is taking place.

“Gordon’s School is an amazing establishment and we are committed to ensuring that the sports hub reflects the high standards that are already exceeded by the school.”

School bursar Susan Meikle said: “Gordon’s School selected Stepnell for our £6m sports hall and all-weather pitch not just because they tendered the best value bid, but because of the manner in which their bid was put together, as well as their experience of working in education.

“At every stage of the tender process, Stepnell sent all relevant personnel to site and clearly worked as a professional team together, and with their subcontractors; this meant that we knew they had really considered every aspect of the project carefully, putting forward suggestions for value-engineering and really wanting the best for us the client, and therefore our students.

“Stepnell have worked with us to complete any feasible preparatory work, ensuring once on site properly, the project can run without undue delay. We look forward to completion in summer 2020.”

