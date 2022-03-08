Stewart Milne starts £50m Congleton estate

CGI of Stewart Milne Homes’ planned Astbury Park development

The land sale represents the first phase of Ainscough Strategic Land’s Somerford Green holding, with further disposals now in the pipeline.

Located between Congleton town centre and Radnor Wood, Stewart Milne Homes plans to build 178 homes of various types and sizes.

Cheshire East Council granted planning permission for the site in November 2021. The first phase of works begins this month.

Under plans from Ainscough Strategic Land approved in 2017, the wider 60-acre Congleton site has outline permission for 275 houses, commercial and leisure space. Stewart Milne Homes’s Astbury Park development is the first part of the scheme to move forward, with the initial phase of homes expected to complete in late 2022.

